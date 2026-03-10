Seth Curry headshot

Seth Curry Injury: Sitting out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Curry (back) is out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.

The Warriors are holding Curry out due to left sciatic nerve irritation injury management. The expectation is that the veteran guard will return Friday, when the Warriors take on the Timberwolves.

Seth Curry
Golden State Warriors
Seth Curry
