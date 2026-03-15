Seth Curry Injury: To miss at least a week
Curry will be re-evaluated in a week due to a mild left adductor strain, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.
Curry exited Friday's game against the Timberwolves early and will face a prolonged absence due to a left adductor strain. He will miss at least four games before getting re-evaluated. His absence doesn't figure to impact the rotation significantly.
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