Seth Curry Injury: To miss at least two more weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Curry (sciatica) will be re-evaluated in about two weeks, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.

Curry is progressing in his recovery from left sciatic nerve irritation, but he'll need to do a bit more ramping up before returning to the court. That said, the veteran guard's continued absence doesn't appear to affect the Golden State backcourt rotation in a meaningful way.

Seth Curry
Golden State Warriors
