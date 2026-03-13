Seth Curry headshot

Seth Curry Injury: Won't return vs. Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 8:57pm

Curry won't return to Friday's game against the Timberwolves due to left adductor soreness. He'll finish the contest with zero points (0-2 FG), one rebound and one assist in seven minutes.

Curry saw just over seven minutes of action in the first half but won't play in the second due to the adductor issue. His next opportunity to play will come Sunday in New York, though he isn't guaranteed significant run even if he's cleared to play.

Seth Curry
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seth Curry See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seth Curry See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Joe Mayo
44 days ago