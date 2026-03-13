Seth Curry Injury: Won't return vs. Minnesota

Curry won't return to Friday's game against the Timberwolves due to left adductor soreness. He'll finish the contest with zero points (0-2 FG), one rebound and one assist in seven minutes.

Curry saw just over seven minutes of action in the first half but won't play in the second due to the adductor issue. His next opportunity to play will come Sunday in New York, though he isn't guaranteed significant run even if he's cleared to play.