Curry (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Curry missed Saturday's game versus Boston due to right knee soreness, but it was the second leg of a back-to-back set. Right knee maintenance has become par for the course for Curry, so that wasn't a surprise. The veteran is averaging 9.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists through five games this season.