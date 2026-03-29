Seth Curry headshot

Seth Curry News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Curry (adductor) is available for Sunday's game in Denver.

This will be Curry's first game since March 13, and just his fifth game of the season, so he'll likely have some strict minutes restrictions. Curry is averaging 6.8 points and 1.0 three-pointer per contest.

Seth Curry
Golden State Warriors
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