Seth Curry News: Available to play
Curry (thigh) is available for Sunday's game against the Rockets.
Curry is back after a one-game absence, and he'll be available to play limited minutes behind his brother Stephen. Seth is averaging 6.5 points and 1.2 assists per game this season.
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