Seth Curry headshot

Seth Curry News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 11:02pm

Curry (thigh) is available for Sunday's game against the Rockets.

Curry is back after a one-game absence, and he'll be available to play limited minutes behind his brother Stephen. Seth is averaging 6.5 points and 1.2 assists per game this season.

Seth Curry
Golden State Warriors
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