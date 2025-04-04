Seth Curry News: Gets green light Friday

Curry (back) is available for Friday's game against Sacramento.

Curry will shake off a probable tag Friday due to tightness in his lower back. The veteran swingman has started in each of the club's last two outings, amassing 23 points, seven assists, six rebounds and one steal across 56 total minutes. He has shot 50.0 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from downtown in that two-game span, though he sank both of his three-point attempts during Wednesday's loss to Indiana.