Seth Curry News: Goes for 18 points off bench

Curry racked up 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one block over 18 minutes during Thursday's 125-101 loss to New York.

The Hornets needed someone to step up with LaMelo Ball (calf) sidelined, and Curry did a good job off the bench, missing just two of his nine shots en route to a season-high mark in scoring. However, Curry isn't expected to crack the starting unit any time soon, and that limits his upside in most formats. It's hard to rely on him for sustained production when he has an inconsistent role off the bench on most games.