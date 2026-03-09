Seth Curry News: Good to go Monday
Curry (back) will play Monday against the Jazz.
Curry was upgraded to probable leading up to Monday's clash, and the team has since announced that he'll be available. It's unclear whether he'll have a role in the rotation, but even if he does see action, he's likely to have his minutes monitored closely given his lengthy absence.
