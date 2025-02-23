Seth Curry News: Logs 21 minutes in loss

Curry finished with six points (3-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes during Saturday's 141-88 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Curry saw a few extra minutes as the Hornets were soundly beaten in what was arguably the worst performance of the season by any team. Although Curry has had a couple of very brief flashes over the past month, his role is far too inconsistent to consider him a meaningful contributor.