Seth Curry News: Logs 26 minutes in loss

Curry posted two points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes during Friday's 108-97 loss to the Raptors.

Curry played at least 26 minutes for just the second time in the past 19 games, continuing what has been a season comprised of very little. As a veteran on a young team playing for nothing but lottery balls, Curry's role is not surprising. To this point, he is averaging 6.1 points and 1.2 three-pointers in 15.0 minutes per game across the course of the season.