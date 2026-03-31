Seth Curry News: Makes rare appearance
Curry recorded zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound across seven minutes during Sunday's 116-93 loss to the Nuggets.
Curry played in his first game since March 13 and his fifth game of the season. He remains an emergency depth option off the bench and is miles from fantasy relevance.
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