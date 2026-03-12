Seth Curry News: Not listed on injury report
Curry (back) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's meeting with the Timberwolves.
Curry skipped Tuesday's loss to the Bulls, with that game coming as the second in a back-to-back set, but he'll be available to play Friday. Curry is averaging 9.0 points and 1.3 triples per game this season.
