Seth Curry headshot

Seth Curry News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Curry (back) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's meeting with the Timberwolves.

Curry skipped Tuesday's loss to the Bulls, with that game coming as the second in a back-to-back set, but he'll be available to play Friday. Curry is averaging 9.0 points and 1.3 triples per game this season.

Seth Curry
Golden State Warriors
