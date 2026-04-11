Seth Curry News: Off injury report for Sunday
Curry (adductor) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Curry sat out Friday's loss to Sacramento due to left adductor injury management. However, he's set to return to action in Golden State's regular-season finale. The veteran swingman has averaged 7.6 points and 1.0 rebounds in 13.8 minutes per contest over his last five appearances.
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