Seth Curry News: Passive in starting role

Curry supplied eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 19 minutes during Friday's 124-109 loss to the Celtics.

Curry landed a pair of triples, continuing to start for the Hornets who are dealing with a number of injuries. Although he is opening the game, he is serving as more of a backup, allowing Tre Mann to play typical starters' minutes off the bench. Outside of some limited three-point appeal, Curry's days of being a meaningful asset are well behind him.