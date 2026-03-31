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Seth Curry News: Returns from adductor strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 2:11pm

Curry (adductor) recorded zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound across seven minutes in Sunday's 116-93 loss to the Nuggets.

Curry made his first appearance since March 13 and his fifth of the season after recovering from a left adductor strain. He remains a depth option in the Golden State backcourt and is unlikely to see enough playing time to warrant much attention for fantasy purposes.

Seth Curry
Golden State Warriors
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