Seth Curry News: Returns from adductor strain
Curry (adductor) recorded zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound across seven minutes in Sunday's 116-93 loss to the Nuggets.
Curry made his first appearance since March 13 and his fifth of the season after recovering from a left adductor strain. He remains a depth option in the Golden State backcourt and is unlikely to see enough playing time to warrant much attention for fantasy purposes.
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