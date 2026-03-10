Seth Curry News: Returns to action with 13 points
Curry totaled 13 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and three assists in 12 minutes during Monday's 119-116 loss to the Jazz.
Curry returned to the court after a 40-game absence. If the 12th-year pro stays off the injury report, he could play a role in absorbing some of the lost output left by his older brother, Stephen Curry (knee), who could return by the end of the week. Although Curry could come in handy for the playoff push, he's outside the realm of fantasy viability at this juncture.
