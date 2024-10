Curry provided 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes during Saturday's 114-106 loss to the Heat.

With Brandon Miller (hip) sidelined, Curry drew a second straight start at shooting guard. Saturday's performance was the sharpshooter's first double-digit scoring performance of the season. Through three games, Curry is 8-for-16 from deep.