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Seth Curry News: Sees some action late in 2025-26

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2026 at 8:02am

Curry ended with no counting stats in one minute during Friday's 111-96 Play-In Game loss to the Suns.

Curry missed the majority of the 2025-26 season due to a variety of injuries and ailments. He did see some more meaningful playing time across his final five regular-season games, having averaged 8.8 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.6 threes over 14.8 minutes per game in that span. Curry enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and should garner interest from a team looking to upgrade its backcourt with a veteran sharpshooter.

Seth Curry
Golden State Warriors
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