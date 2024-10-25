Seth Curry News: Solid from deep in win Wednesday

Curry contributed seven points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 110-105 win over the Rockets.

The sharpshooter started the second half in place of Brandon Miller, who suffered a left glute strain and will be out until at least next Friday. Curry was efficient from beyond the arc, though Tre Mann overshadowed him off the bench, racking up 24 points while shooting 50.0 percent from the field. Both Mann and Curry will see significant run with Miller out, but it has yet to be announced who will take over the starting job for the time being.