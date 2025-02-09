Seth Curry News: Strong from deep in starting lineup

Curry produced 26 points (10-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 112-102 loss to the Pistons.

Curry entered Charlotte's starting lineup Sunday due to injuries of a few Hornets players, connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three while finishing as one two players with 25 or more points in a losing effort. Curry set season-high marks in scoring and threes made, reaching double figures on four occasions as a starter.