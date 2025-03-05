Seth Curry News: Strong from deep off bench

Curry posted 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists over 26 minutes in Wednesday's 125-101 loss to Minnesota.

Curry shined off the Hornets bench in Wednesday's contest, connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three while leading all bench players in scoring and rebounds in a losing effort. Curry has reached double figures in scoring in 12 outings this season, connecting on four or more threes on six occasions.