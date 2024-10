The Hawks assigned Lundy (ankle) to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Monday.

One of the Hawks' three two-way players, Lundy has been sidelined since mid-October with a left ankle sprain and didn't appear in any of Atlanta's first three games of the season. Though he'll head to College Park for the start of G League training camp, it's unclear if he'll be a full participant or just an observer while he manages the injury.