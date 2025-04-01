Fantasy Basketball
Seth Lundy headshot

Seth Lundy Injury: Not on injury report, may not play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 5:11pm

Lundy (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's matchup against New Orleans.

Though he's not on the injury report, Lundy won't necessarily be active for the contest. Lundy was waived by the Hawks in December after spraining his surgically repaired left ankle in an Oct. 14 preseason game, and he hasn't seen action for the Clippers or their G League affiliate since signing a two-year, two-way deal with the organization March 1.

Seth Lundy
Los Angeles Clippers
