Seth Lundy Injury: Ruled out for Monday

Lundy (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Celtics.

The two-way player has been assigned to the G League's College Park Skyhawks in recent days, but it's unclear if he's actually taken part in any practices with the Hawks' affiliate while he manages a left ankle sprain that has been nagging him since the preseason. Once healthy, Lundy will provide a banged-up Hawks roster with some depth off the bench, but he may not be in store for a regular spot in head coach Quin Snyder's rotation.