Seth Lundy Injury: To be re-evaluated in four weeks

Lundy will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks due to a sprained left ankle.

Lundy has yet to suit up for the Hawks this year after sustaining the ankle injury prior to the start of the regular season. The two-way guard made nine regular-season appearances for the club in the 2023-24 campaign, during which he averaged only 1.6 points while shooting 23.5 percent from the field across 5.8 minutes per game.