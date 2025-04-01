Fantasy Basketball
Seth Lundy News: Off injury report for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 5:43pm

Lundy (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's matchup against New Orleans.

Lundy has yet to suit up this season while recovering from an aggravation of an injury to his surgically repaired left ankle. However, he is no longer listed on the injury report, which bodes well for his potential return. Despite this, the second-year guard is unlikely to carve out a role in the Clippers' rotation.

Seth Lundy
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
