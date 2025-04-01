Seth Lundy News: Off injury report for Wednesday
Lundy (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's matchup against New Orleans.
Lundy has yet to suit up this season while recovering from an aggravation of an injury to his surgically repaired left ankle. However, he is no longer listed on the injury report, which bodes well for his potential return. Despite this, the second-year guard is unlikely to carve out a role in the Clippers' rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now