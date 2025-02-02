Seth Maxwell News: Double-doubles in G League

Maxwell posted 14 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 30 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 146-136 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Maxwell tied his season high with 14 points, a mark he's reached in two of the past three games. He also grabbed at least 10 rebounds for the third time this season en route to his second double-double.