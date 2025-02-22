Seth Maxwell News: Misses game Friday

Maxwell didn't play in Friday's game for the G League Santa Cruz Warriors against the Oklahoma City Blue due to a back injury.

Maxwell has been a consistent contributor for Santa Cruz in the G League this season, averaging nearly a double-double with 6.9 points and 6.5 rebounds to go along with 1.8 blocks per game. However, even without the 26-year-old big man on the floor who was tending to an injured back, the G League squad was able to get the 113-103 win over the Blue.