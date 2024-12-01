Seth Maxwell News: Plays 12 minutes in G League
Maxwell managed six points (3-6 FG), three rebounds and one steal in 12 minutes during Friday's 115-108 G League win over the Salt Lake City Stars.
Maxwell played double-digit minutes, scored six points and grabbed three rebounds for the second straight game. Barring numerous injuries, Maxwell will likely maintain a limited role in Santa Cruz's rotation.
Seth Maxwell
Free Agent
