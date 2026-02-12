Shaedon Sharpe headshot

Shaedon Sharpe Injury: Another absence coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 12:22pm

Sharpe (calf) is out for Thursday's game against Utah.

Sharpe will be sidelined for a fourth straight game Thursday, the final game before the All-Star break. It remains to be seen if he will be ready to return Feb. 20 against the Nuggets.

Shaedon Sharpe
Portland Trail Blazers
