Shaedon Sharpe Injury: Another absence coming
Sharpe (calf) is out for Thursday's game against Utah.
Sharpe will be sidelined for a fourth straight game Thursday, the final game before the All-Star break. It remains to be seen if he will be ready to return Feb. 20 against the Nuggets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shaedon Sharpe See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11Yesterday
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 11Yesterday
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights3 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 75 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shaedon Sharpe See More