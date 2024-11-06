Fantasy Basketball
Shaedon Sharpe Injury: Could debut Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 7, 2024 at 2:28pm

Sharpe (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus San Antonio.

Sharpe's season debut could be on the horizon, with Friday versus Minnesota and Sunday versus Memphis representing the rest of a stretch of three games in four days for Portland. If Sharpe is cleared for Thursday's contest, he will likely be eased into action and would presumably come off the bench, though the 21-year-old may eventually replace either Toumani Camara or Deni Avdija in the starting five.

