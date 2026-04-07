Shaedon Sharpe Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday
Sharpe (calf) is doubtful for Wednesday game versus San Antonio.
Although Sharpe still isn't expected to play Wednesday, the doubtful tag is actually an upgrade on his status that suggests he's inching closer to returning from a long layoff with a left calf strain. Scoot Henderson and Matisse Thybulle should continue to play significant minutes for Portland on the wing against the Spurs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shaedon Sharpe See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 25 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 25 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 299 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 299 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 2018 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shaedon Sharpe See More