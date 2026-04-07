Shaedon Sharpe headshot

Shaedon Sharpe Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Sharpe (calf) is doubtful for Wednesday game versus San Antonio.

Although Sharpe still isn't expected to play Wednesday, the doubtful tag is actually an upgrade on his status that suggests he's inching closer to returning from a long layoff with a left calf strain. Scoot Henderson and Matisse Thybulle should continue to play significant minutes for Portland on the wing against the Spurs.

Shaedon Sharpe
Portland Trail Blazers
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