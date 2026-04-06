Shaedon Sharpe headshot

Shaedon Sharpe Injury: Out again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Sharpe (calf) is out for Monday's game versus Denver.

Sharpe has been out since early February, and there's been no indication that he's close to a return. For now, he can be considered doubtful for Wednesday against the Spurs.

Shaedon Sharpe
Portland Trail Blazers
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