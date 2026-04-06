Shaedon Sharpe Injury: Out again Monday
Sharpe (calf) is out for Monday's game versus Denver.
Sharpe has been out since early February, and there's been no indication that he's close to a return. For now, he can be considered doubtful for Wednesday against the Spurs.
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