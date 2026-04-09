Shaedon Sharpe headshot

Shaedon Sharpe Injury: Questionable versus Clippers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Sharpe (calf) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers.

Sharpe had a small chance to return for Wednesday's game against San Antonio. However, he was ultimately ruled out. If Sharpe can get back on the floor after missing the last two months, he's workload will presumably be lighter than usual, meaning Scoot Henderson might remain in the starting lineup.

Shaedon Sharpe
Portland Trail Blazers
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