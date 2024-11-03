Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Shaedon Sharpe headshot

Shaedon Sharpe Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Sharpe (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Sharpe is due for another evaluation soon but remains out indefinitely while rehabbing from a small posterior labral tear in his left shoulder. He can do some on-court work but hasn't been cleared for contact yet, suggesting he'll be sidelined for at least another week even if Portland treats him as day-to-day.

Shaedon Sharpe
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now