Shaedon Sharpe headshot

Shaedon Sharpe Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 5:06pm

Sharpe (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Minnesota.

Sharpe will miss a seventh straight game while nursing a left calf strain. Vit Krejci should continue to see steady minutes off the bench as a result of Sharpe's absence, while the latter's next opportunity to return will come Thursday against Chicago.

Shaedon Sharpe
Portland Trail Blazers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shaedon Sharpe See More
