Shaedon Sharpe headshot

Shaedon Sharpe Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 5:11pm

Sharpe (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Sharpe was initially upgraded to doubtful, though he'll end up missing his 28th consecutive contest. He can be considered doubtful for Friday's game against the Clippers until Portland offers an update on his status.

Shaedon Sharpe
Portland Trail Blazers
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