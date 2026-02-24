Shaedon Sharpe headshot

Shaedon Sharpe Injury: To miss at least four more weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2026 at 2:26pm

Sharpe (calf) will be re-evaluated in 4-to-6 weeks, per Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland.

Sharpe has already been out since early February with a strained left calf, and now it sounds like his absence could extend until April due to a stress reaction in his fibula. With Sharpe likely to miss at least another month, Scoot Henderson could soon push for minutes in the 30s on a consistent basis. Vit Krejci also belongs on the radar in deeper fantasy leagues.

Shaedon Sharpe
Portland Trail Blazers
