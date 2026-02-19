Shaedon Sharpe Injury: Won't play Friday
Sharpe won't play in Friday's game against the Nuggets due to a strained left calf, per Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland.
Portland continues to take a cautious approach with Sharpe out of the All-Star break. His next chance to end a five-game absence comes Sunday in Phoenix when the Trail Blazers face the Suns. Vit Krejci appears to be worth streaming in most fantasy leagues and Caleb Love in deeper formats.
