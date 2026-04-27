Shaedon Sharpe News: Another small workload
Sharpe finished with eight points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 13 minutes during Sunday's 114-93 loss to San Antonio in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Sharpe continues to be used sparingly by the Trail Blazers in this series. Through four games, he's seeing 15.3 minutes per contest with 7.8 points and 2.0 rebounds. It's not helping his case that he's shooting 22.2 percent from beyond the arc thus far.
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