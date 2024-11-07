Fantasy Basketball
Shaedon Sharpe News: Available Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 7, 2024 at 3:40pm

Sharpe (shoulder) is available to play in Thursday's game versus the Spurs, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Sharpe is expected to make his season debut off the bench, and he hasn't played in a regular-season matchup since Jan. 11 due to injuries to his abdomen and shoulder. The 21-year-old is expected to work his way back to regular playing time slowly, though he could eventually make a case to replace Toumani Camara as the club's starting two-guard.

