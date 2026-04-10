Shaedon Sharpe News: Cleared to play Friday
Sharpe (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Clippers, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Sharpe will return to action following a 28-game absence due to a left fibula stress reaction, though he'll come off the bench and operate on a minutes restriction, per Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland. Still, his return will leave fewer minutes available for guys like Scoot Henderson, Matisse Thybulle and Kris Murray. Sharpe has averaged 21.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals across 30.0 minutes per game in 48 regular-season appearances (42 starts) thus far.
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