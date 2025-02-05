Shaedon Sharpe News: Contributes 17 points from bench

Sharpe had 17 points (6-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three steals across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 112-89 victory over the Pacers.

Sharpe's total highlighted the negative correlation between his numbers and those of Deni Avdija. The two players rarely coexist with standout numbers at the same time, and it was Sharpe's turn to take the lead Tuesday evening. Avdija has fared better than his counterpart in recent weeks, however.