Shaedon Sharpe News: Efficient scoring in limited run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Sharpe (shoulder) tallied 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 20 minutes off the bench in Thursday's 118-105 loss to the Spurs.

After missing the first eight games of the season while recovering from a small posterior labral tear in his left shoulder, Sharpe was eased back into the rotation in a bench role. Sharpe will likely be operating under a minutes restriction for at least a few more games, but once he gets fully ramped up, he could be a candidate to replace either Toumani Camara or Deni Avdija in the starting five. Though he doesn't possess the most well-rounded fantasy profile, Sharpe has displayed some scoring potential during his brief time in the NBA and could be particularly useful in points leagues.

