Shaedon Sharpe headshot

Shaedon Sharpe News: Enters starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Sharpe will start Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Sharpe made his season debut Thursday after beginning the season with a shoulder injury. The 21-year-old pro has had a slow start to the year, averaging 9.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 20.5 minutes per game through two contests, but he will get an increased opportunity Sunday.

