Shaedon Sharpe News: Excels with 17-point effort
Sharpe notched 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 115-99 victory over the Grizzlies.
Sharpe was successful in bucking a negative trend during Wednesday's win. His production is directly tied to Deni Avidja, and Sharpe's numbers often suffer when Avdija blows up. Sharpe turned in a good line in the win despite Avdija's 31-point result. if the first unit can keep replicating this success, the playoff outlook will improve significantly, and Sharpe's sustained production will be essential down the stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now