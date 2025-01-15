Shaedon Sharpe News: Extends streak Tuesday
Sharpe logged 21 points (9-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 132-114 loss to the Nets.
Sharpe reached the 20-point mark for a fifth consecutive game despite the fact the Blazers ended up losing by 18 points. Scoot Henderson turned heads with his play after notching a career-high 39 points, but Sharpe remains one of the most consistent performers in a struggling Portland team on a game-to-game basis. The third-year guard is averaging 20.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game since the beginning of January.
