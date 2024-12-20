Shaedon Sharpe News: Hits for 27 in victory

Sharpe finished with 27 points (9-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes during Thursday's 126-124 victory over Denver.

Sharpe achieved his high total despite converting only two of his eight three-point attempts. He utilized excellent mid-range shooting and a near-perfect night at the charity stripe to reach his third-highest scoring result of the season. He also matched a season high with six rebounds in the victory.